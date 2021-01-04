In the United States, a data leaker could receive a sentence of up to 175 years.

British the court will decide today, Monday, whether to disclose the information leak site to the founder of Wikileaks Julian Assange Stateside. The court was due to issue a decision as early as last fall, but it was postponed over the turn of the year.

The United States has demanded that Britain extradite Assange, 49, whom it accuses of espionage. Assange is awaiting a total of 18 charges in the United States related to classified documents released by Wikileaks in 2010.

The leaked file of about 500,000 documents covered, among other things, details of the war in Afghanistan and Iraq. The U.S. administration claims Assange would have helped the former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manningia to steal leaked documents.

The skateboarder protested on behalf of Julian Assange in London last Wednesday.­

If Assange would be extradited to the United States and convicted there for all the charges against him, he could get up to 175 years in prison.

If the court ends up in favor of Assange’s extradition, the defense will appeal the decision almost in a mountain. The legal battle could eventually take years.

The Council of Europe has previously estimated that the extradition of Assange to the United States would be an “icy blow” to freedom of expression.

Assange founded the Wikileaks leak site in 2006.

Julian Assange photographed in 2010.­

Extradition proceedings is the latest legal battle that Assange has faced since a data leak ten years ago.

A few months after the Wikileaks massacre in August 2010, two women filed a criminal complaint against Assange with Swedish police. One accused Assange of rape, another of sexual harassment.

To prevent his extradition to Sweden, Assange closed at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2012.

The media followed Julian Assange’s performance on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in February 2016.­

Assange ended up spending seven years in the embassy until in April of the second year, Ecuador told him to leave. Assange was arrested by British police and sentenced to prison for breaching the terms of the guarantee for sexual offenses.

Assange has since been in a high-security prison in Belmarsh, London.

Many experts and human rights organizations have been concerned about Assange’s state of health during his detention.

Assange’s lawyers have repeatedly reminded their principal of his precarious health and the possibility of a coronavirus infection in prison. An independent UN human rights expert warned in November that months of imprisonment had significantly worsened Assange’s health.