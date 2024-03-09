Britain | The Conservatives' Kohuts have helped the Labor Party, but the war in Gaza may struggle for popularity

Britain's with the leader of the Labor Party With Keir Starmer in the light of the numbers, it doesn't seem to be a bad day. The election is approaching, and Labor has been leading the Conservatives, or Tories, who are now in power, by about twenty percentage points in the polls.

The numbers of Electoral Calculus, which specializes in election forecasts, are also impressive. Updated at the end of February modeling based on this, Labor would become the largest party in the election with a 99 percent probability, and with a 95 percent probability, the party would get a majority in the House of Commons.

Professor of Political Studies at the University of Bristol Mark Wickham-Jones however, I don't think Starmer sleeps very well at night.

“Labour has a mountain to climb after the 2019 election defeat. It has already moved forward partly with the help of the equalization given by the conservatives, but there is still a long way to go,” he formulates in a phone interview with STT.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the British Labor Party, does not seem to be having a bad day in the light of the numbers as the election approaches. The picture is from January.

With the leveling of the Tories, Wickham-Jones refers, among other things, to the numerous commotions and windiness in many key positions of both the party and the government, as well as the partygate that enraged the people, i.e. the party of the Conservative Party and administration employees amid the corona restrictions. In addition, the British are suffering from a cost of living crisis, the economy is in recession and the health care system is in bad shape.

There are uncertainty factors, as always in elections. For example, newly drawn constituencies affect the result.

“It is unlikely that Starmer still considers victory certain and distributes ministerial positions,” says Wickham-Jones.

Ipsos of the February survey according to Starmer is a Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunakia more popular and better understood by the common people. Although Starmer is often criticized for not having clear positions, according to the survey, Sunak also has the same problem: 48 percent of respondents do not know what Starmer stands for, and in Sunak's case the proportion is 45 percent.

Wickham-Jones does not believe that a politics called starmerism still exists.

“Labor leaders often have difficulties communicating clear values. For example [entisen konservatiivipääministerin] Margaret Thatcher's strength was that he could clearly articulate what his conservatism was. I'm not sure we ever knew what [entiset labour-johtajat] Tony Blair, Gordon Brown or Ed Miliband actually represented.”

However, Wickham-Jones sees Starmer's Labor as having common elements with Blair and Brown's so-called New Labour. He says, among other things, that both of them position themselves in the political center and emphasize the unity of the party. And like Blair, Starmerkin originally represented the more moderate, so-called soft left.

“ 48 percent of respondents do not know what Starmer stands for. Sunak's share is 45 percent.

Starmeria has been criticized for a lack of charisma, especially compared to the former prime minister, who was marinated in many of his own broths To Boris Johnson. Johnson's wash was decided by Kohut and his followers By Liz Truss however, a short and chaotic reign has made Starmer seem just the right amount of boring in the eyes of many Brits. In addition, he has united with his own party the leader at the time of the 2019 election defeat Jeremy Corbyn after.

Wickham-Jones says that he has heard that Starmer is considerably more charismatic than his political image in person. The professor points out that, as a former prosecutor, Starmer is exceptional in British politics, as he has had a life before politics. In addition, Starmer's childhood was modest, which is why he appears to be more understanding of the common people than the self-possessed Sunak.

“ The Conservatives' rants have made Starmer look just rightly boring in the eyes of many Brits.

Election must be organized by the end of next January at the latest. The date will be decided by Sunak, who has promised elections for the second half of the current year.

Wickham-Jones considers mid-November as a likely date. After that, it would be too close to Christmas, and before that, there will be the US election in early November.

“The market won't like it if the US votes on Tuesday and the UK on Thursday.”

In some estimates, the elections are predicted for May. However, Wickham-Jones thinks that the Tories would prefer to wait and hope that the economic situation will improve.

One Labour's setbacks were seen in the Greater Manchester area of ​​Rochdale, where by-elections were held at the end of February for the representative of the Labor Party by Tony Lloyd to die. Labor's candidate in the election was originally Azhar Alifrom whom the party however withdrew its support because of this Israel comment.

Ali had said, among other things, that Israel allowed the extremist organization Hamas to attack the country in October in order to occupy Gaza. He apologized for his remarks, but Labor was left without a candidate.

The victory in Rochdale was won by the leader of the Worker's Party of Britain (WPB), who recently resigned from Labor George Galloway, whose campaign focused on the Gaza war. Galloway has long criticized Israel and supported the Palestinians. In his victory speech, he immediately sent greetings to Starmer and criticized his positions on Gaza.

The focus of George Galloway's campaign, who heads the British Labor Party, was the Gaza war.

Wickham-Jones says the victory of Galloway, who is known as an excellent campaigner, cannot be read as an omen for the upcoming elections. In supplementary elections, the future government is not voted on or the current one is changed, so the threshold for giving a protest vote is lower than usual.

Wickham-Jones believes Galloway will retain his seat in the next election as well. It is less likely that Galloway will succeed in mobilizing other major candidates. If that were to happen, according to Wickham-Jones, it could even be an advantage for Labor, since the votes of Labor's opponents would be divided among many candidates.

Rochdale's campaign showed that the war in Gaza plays a very central role for some voters. The Labor Party had a huge anti-Semitism crisis in the 2010s, so the issue is particularly sensitive for the party because of that. The situation for civilians in Gaza is dire, and Starmer cannot escape it.

“It is by no means entirely surprising that the electorate is reacting or that Labor now finds itself in a difficult situation,” says Wickham-Jones.