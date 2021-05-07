Britain The Conservative Party won the Labor Party in Hartlepool for the first time since the 1970s

Conservative victory has symbolic significance.

Britannian the first results of Thursday’s election day have come. Prime minister Boris Johnson the Conservative Party won a majority in the British Parliament by-elections in the Hartlepool constituency. The Conservative Party defeated the opposition Party Labor in this traditional support area.

Traditionally, the Hartlepool constituency has been a strong supporter of the Labor Party. The elections in Hartlepool in the north-east of England on Thursday were by-elections to the parliament to fill the seat of the resigned MP.

Although it is only one seat in a 650-seat lower house, its symbolic significance is great: the constituency has been in the possession of Labor since the 1970s. With Brexit, the Conservatives have taken over traditional Labor support areas

Friday morning the confirmed results will be officialized by a representative of the Conservative Party Jill Mortimerin a clear majority of the Labor Party Paul Williams against.

The by-elections were held alongside the local elections to fill the seat of a resigned MP accused of sexual harassment.

A series of local elections will be held across the UK on Thursday. The most interesting results of the election are probably from Scotland, where there is tension over whether the Scottish National Party for Independence (SNP) will get a majority in the Scottish Parliament. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the counting of votes and the announcement of the results will possibly drag on until Saturday.