Britain | The children’s deaths were followed by chaos: The riots have been attended by far-right extremists from outside the area

Britain|In Britain, lies spread by the far right have led to violent riots. However, according to the BBC’s report, there is not just one, clearly identifiable actor behind it.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Three children died and five children and two adults were wounded in a knife attack in Southport, Britain on Monday. Lies and disinformation have led to widespread riots this week. The information vacuum has made it possible for the far-right to spread lies on social media about, among other things, the background of the suspected perpetrator.

For the British Social media users have seen some familiar lies in recent days:

The “elites” hide the truth and exploit British children.

The perpetrator of the act of violence is the asylum seeker.

The authorities themselves have incited unrest.

In recent days, these lies and other disinformation have led to widespread and violent riots in Britain. Such long and extensive riots are rare, as a similar comparison must be sought from the riots in London more than ten years ago.

The background is the knife attack in Southport on Monday, in which three children died and five children and two adults were wounded.

The suspected perpetrator is a minor, so according to the law, the British authorities could not tell, for example, his age immediately upon arrest. This allowed lies to spread in the information vacuum.

One in the early stages, the most widespread false claim was that the suspect’s name was Ali al-Shakati and that he would have arrived in Britain in a small boat across the Channel. According to the lies, he was Syrian and Muslim.

Merseyside Police sought to quickly and publicly refute the claims that spread on social media. On the day of the attack, i.e. Monday, the police announced that the suspect was born in Cardiff, Wales.

Mourners stopped in front of flowers and other memorials for knife attack victims in Southport on Wednesday.

Fake ones however, the messages had already started to spread and brought people to the streets with disastrous consequences.

On Tuesday, a crowd consisting partly of out-of-town hooligans rioted in Southport. More than 50 policemen and a number of other people were injured in the riots, and according to the police, around 200–300 people took part in them.

Violence has been seen throughout the week in several cities. For example, hundreds of people took part in riots in Sunderland and Liverpool on Friday.

From Saturday afternoon, about 150 people took part in the far-right Enough is Enough demonstration in Manchester, reports Manchester Evening News reporter Chris Slater in X. About 350 counter-protesters were present.

Counter-protesters gathered in Liverpool on Friday.

On the weekend the authorities were ready to deal with dozens of riots, he says The Telegraph. The organization Stand Up to Racism has called on people to participate in counter-demonstrations this weekend.

Labor MP representing Sunderland in Parliament Lewis Atkinson told of The Guardian according to which a clear connection can be drawn between the violence and the far-right English Defense League (EDL). According to him, extreme right-wingers from outside the locality participated in the riots on Friday.

Merseyside police have also highlighted the EDL’s role in the riots of the past few days.

Today officially more or less by the founder of the ditched EDL With Stephen Yaxley-Lennon is According to an extensive investigation by the BBC significant role in spreading lies, but there is not just one, clearly identifiable actor in the background.

Yaxley-Lennon, who fled Britain after the lawsuit, has, among other things, accused the police of spreading lies and baselessly accused the government and authorities of being behind everything.

“This reflects the nature of the current extreme right. A large number of people are involved in the online activity, but there is no membership structure or any credentials – there are not even official leaders, instead they are guided by influencers. Instead of a traditional grouping, it’s like a school of fish,” research director of the Hope Not Hate organization Joe Mulhall tells the BBC.

According to the BBC, not everyone who participates in demonstrations or shares content is a supporter of extremist ideology, supports riots or is a member of far-right groups.

Demonstrations were also seen in London on Wednesday of the past week.

Protesters clashed with police in London on Wednesday.

Congressman According to Atkinson, it is clear that people connected to the EDL have not gone anywhere.

“Sunderland is a diverse place. These actions deepen the dividing lines and that is exactly what these people want, but we will not let them win.”

The extreme right-wingers, who took the mantle of the tragedy, are spreading their ideas against Islam and immigrants, among other things. The extreme right has hijacked a shocking tragedy to promote its own ideas, wrote the editor-in-chief of The Guardian in his newsletter Katharine Viner.

“ “No face, no lawsuit, protect your identity.”

Lies According to the BBC, they originate in far-right groups on various services, for example Telegram, before they spread to a larger audience.

According to the BBC, in Telegram and Tiktok, people were instructed to cover their faces in connection with invitations to campaign.

“No face, no lawsuit, protect your identity,” one message read.

According to the BBC, these local groups have created a favorable environment for national far-right groups and actors. They have taken advantage of the atmosphere filled with hate and lies to spread their own message on social media.

“It’s not just about a wrong name or a false rumor. It’s about the ways in which important figures who really should know better present, share, list and amplify these,” says the Loughborough University professor Andrew Chadwick Full Fact for the organization.

One prominent figure at the national level, who would be expected to know better, is the leader of the right-wing populist Reform UK party Nigel Farage. He shared on the X service the videoin which he questioned whether some parties are “hiding the truth from us”.

The video has been rejected by numerous politicians, including the deputy prime minister Angela Rayner is criticized Farage’s video. According to Rayner, MP Farage should not pour gasoline on the flames of fake news.

“I don’t follow everything Nigel Farage says, but I don’t think any of us should do anything to make it harder for the police to work at the moment,” said the conservative MP Robert Jenrick on a BBC radio show of The Guardian by.