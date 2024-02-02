Friday, February 2, 2024
Britain | The charges brought against Greta Thunberg were dropped at the trial in London

February 2, 2024
in World Europe
The famous climate activist was charged with violating the public order law in connection with the demonstration held last October.

in Britain a Swedish climate activist has been rejected by a judge Greta Thunberg21, in the trial of the charge brought against him in London, reports the news agencies AFP and Reuters.

Thunberg was accused of violating the public order law. The lawsuit was related to a demonstration that was organized in connection with an oil and gas industry conference outside a London hotel in October of last year.

Thunberg was one of dozens of protesters arrested. He and four other protesters were charged for disobeying a police order to move their protest to a designated area.

at Westminster at the end of a two-day trial, a judge ruled that the police order was illegal because it was vague in terms and placed unreasonably tight restrictions on protesters.

“The prosecution's evidence is insufficient for any reasonable court to convict them, so I use my discretion to acquit all five defendants,” stated the judge John Law.

The audience erupted into cheers and applause at the judge's decision. Thunberg and the other four accused hugged before leaving the court.

