It is an amendment to the Windsor Framework Agreement, which allows Northern Ireland’s regional parliament, Stormont, to block the entry into force of new EU internal market rules in Northern Ireland.

Britain’s Parliament voted on Wednesday for the so-called Stormont brake. It is hoped that the addition will provide a solution to the Brexit dispute in Northern Ireland.

If this “brake” is used, the British government will have the British Prime Minister for it Rishi Sun too including his own right of veto.

Among other things, the country’s former prime minister Boris Johnson had tried to arouse opposition among the decision-makers, but the brake was supported by 515 parliamentarians and 29 opposed.

The British government can now go ahead with the Windsor framework agreement agreed last month. Foreign minister James Cleverly EU commissioner is scheduled to discuss the implementation of the agreement Maroš Šefčovičin with on Friday.