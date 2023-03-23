Thursday, March 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain | The British Parliament voted in favor of the Stormont brake, which was hoped as a solution to the Brexit dispute

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Britain | The British Parliament voted in favor of the Stormont brake, which was hoped as a solution to the Brexit dispute

It is an amendment to the Windsor Framework Agreement, which allows Northern Ireland’s regional parliament, Stormont, to block the entry into force of new EU internal market rules in Northern Ireland.

Britain’s Parliament voted on Wednesday for the so-called Stormont brake. It is hoped that the addition will provide a solution to the Brexit dispute in Northern Ireland.

It is an amendment to the Windsor Framework Agreement, which allows Northern Ireland’s regional parliament, Stormont, to block the entry into force of new EU internal market rules in Northern Ireland.

If this “brake” is used, the British government will have the British Prime Minister for it Rishi Sun too including his own right of veto.

Among other things, the country’s former prime minister Boris Johnson had tried to arouse opposition among the decision-makers, but the brake was supported by 515 parliamentarians and 29 opposed.

The British government can now go ahead with the Windsor framework agreement agreed last month. Foreign minister James Cleverly EU commissioner is scheduled to discuss the implementation of the agreement Maroš Šefčovičin with on Friday.

See also  “People in the country have to finance it”

#Britain #British #Parliament #voted #favor #Stormont #brake #hoped #solution #Brexit #dispute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In the United States announced a shortage of children’s medicines and antibiotics

In the United States announced a shortage of children's medicines and antibiotics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result