Britain The British Minister for Health is resigning because of the tumultuous secrecy

Matt Hancock, the lead figure in the treatment of the British coronavirus epidemic, announced his resignation on Saturday.

Britannian Minister of Health Matt Hancock has resigned, say the British media, among others BBC and the news agency Reuters.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Hancock had had a relationship with his assistant. The British magazine The Sun published pictures of Hancock and his assistant kissing.

The kiss violated the safety intervene rules due to the British coronavirus, about which Hancock himself has visibly informed the people during the pandemic.

In addition, the assistant is a friend of Hancock, whom he hired for the position last year.

Hancock apologized for the incident on Friday, saying he “betrayed the citizens.”

Opposition party Labor demanded the prime minister on Friday Boris Johnson to separate Hancock.

According to the party, both the violation of interest rate restrictions and the hiring of a personal friend for a publicly funded position had made Hancock’s position unsustainable.

Chairman of the Labor Party Anneliese Dodds called the case an abuse of Hancock’s position, Reuters news agency reported. Hancock has been accused of wasting tax money, neglecting nursing homes and now violating his own interest rate rules.