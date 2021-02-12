Britain The British economy contracted 9.9 per cent last year, the biggest drop since 1709, according to Bloomberg

In Britain, a new coronary embargo began in January to combat the spread of a highly contagious viral variant.

Coronavirus hit by the British economy contracted last year by 9.9 per cent, according to data released on Friday. According to the British Statistics Authority, the collapse was the largest in the history of measurement on an annual basis.

News agency Bloombergin according to the British economic development last year was the weakest since 1709, when an exceptionally cold winter destroyed grain harvests across Europe.

In October – December, Britain’s GDP grew by one per cent from the previous quarter. According to Bloomberg, construction and public consumption supported the slight economic recovery at the end of the year.

Towards the end of the year economic growth may prevent Britain from drifting into recession in the first half of the year. However, the beginning of the year may become difficult for the country’s economy. In Britain, a new coronary embargo began in January to combat the spread of a highly contagious viral variant.

The Treasury minister Rishi Sunakin according to recent figures, the British economy was hit hard by the pandemic.

“There have been some positive signs of economic resilience over the winter, but we know that the current closure measures are still having a significant impact on many people and businesses,” Sunak said. BBC’s by.

Britain’s separation from the European Union took place at the end of January last year, and the transition period for EU separation ended at the turn of the year. The EU and Britain agreed on a new trade agreement in December.

According to preliminary data, the euro area economy contracted by 6.8 per cent last year. In the euro area, the countries of southern Europe have suffered the most from the corona, and the coagulation of tourism has been a severe blow. According to forecasts, the Finnish economy contracted by about three per cent last year.