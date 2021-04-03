The Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Health Care Products in Britain called today, Saturday, to continue receiving the “AstraZeneca” vaccine, although 7 deaths were recorded as a result of having blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

“The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 in preventing infection and its complications still outweigh any risks, and the public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so,” said John Ryan, the agency’s chief executive, on Saturday.

The United Kingdom confirmed seven deaths of people who had blood clots after receiving the vaccine, and Australia is verifying a case of a blood clot, which raises questions about the safety of this widely used vaccine.