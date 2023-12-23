Britain | The almost 40-year-old hit song became number one in the Christmas charts in Britain

Wham's song is number 10 on Finland's official singles list this week.

23.12. 13:52

Pop duo Wham's Christmas hit Last Christmas has topped the UK Christmas week charts, 39 years after its release. The mutual order of the Christmas hits on the charts has been speculated in the British media. Maintainer of lists Official Charts Company saysthat this year's list battle has been the tightest in recent times.

Second on the list was Britain's 2022 Eurovision representative Sam Ryder's new Christmas single You're Christmas to Methirdly Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is Youfourth by Noah Kahan Stick Seasonwhich is the only one of the top five that is not a Christmas song, and fifth by Ed Sheeran and Elton John's published in 2021 Merry Christmas. Sixth is The Pogues' and, which belongs to the classic series of Christmas songs Kirsty MacCollin Fairytale of New York.

of The Guardian by Wham Last Christmas has been number one in the UK before, but never before during Christmas week. In its release year 1984, it remained in second place, because it was overtaken by Band Aid's joint charity single, i.e. several British artists Do They Know It's Christmas.

In the past five years, video blogger LadBaby has been the number one in the list by Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne Hoyle released Christmas singles, but this Christmas the couple did not release a new song, told the BBC on Friday.

In advance Sam Ryder's chances were dimmed by the fact that the song can only be streamed from Amazon's music service and therefore cannot be found on, for example, Apple Music or Spotify. Nevertheless, it was already on the 10th place last week – perhaps because the weight of new publications is greater when compiling the rankings than the old ones, as reported by the BBC. Carey's song has enjoyed great popularity since its release in 1994, and The Pogues' song has also been equally popular, but the soloist has also emerged by Shane MacGowan due to a recent death.

Wham Last Christmas the chances of success were now also promoted with new vinyl and CD special editions, as sales of physical recordings have a greater weight in terms of chart positions than streaming figures.

Also From Fairytale of New York a reprint was published, while Sam Ryder's You're Christmas to Me is available as a CD version in addition to Amazon's streaming service, The BBC reports. Wham's number one song received 13.3 million streams last week.

Finland on the official singles chart Christmas carols are not in the top spots, but the highest place on the list of Christmas music in week 51 is Piggy Snowmanwhose chart position is 7. Wham's song is at number 10, Carey's song is at number 11, by Michael Bublé It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas in place 12 and Haloo Helsinki and the Cantores Minores choir I share with Christmas ranked 13th.

Christmas music those who miss it in Finland may get their dose from the Jouluradio channel. This season the most played song has been Vesa-Matti Loirin interpreted by I make Christmas in my heart. Since then, the most called have been Katri Helenan interpreted by Christmasland, Jussi Björling's interpreted by O Helga night, Tapio Rautavaara interpreted by Sylvia's Christmas Carol and Carolan interpreted by Himlen i min famn.

Christmas radio executive producer Katri Ketola says that the music choices are determined by the channel's music delivery. It takes listeners' wishes into account and decides which songs will be played on the channel – but on the other hand, it also keeps an eye on new Christmas music.

“We have huge music libraries, and our music delivery defines the rules according to which the software plays music,” says Ketola.

“Because we are a service funded by the church, we are able to differentiate ourselves from commercial channels. We feel that Jouluradio plays a big role in maintaining the Christmas music culture. That's why we want to keep the lists broad and also give space to new artists and new Christmas songs.”