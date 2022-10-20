Britain | The activists who messed up Van Gogh’s work struck again: they smashed the wall of a luxury department store

Activists demand Britain to abandon new oil and gas projects.

Two a climate activist smeared the orange paint on the wall of the Harrods department store, known for its luxury goods, in the center of London in the UK on Thursday, reports news agency Reuters.

Members of the anti-oil group Just Stop Oil also blocked roads near the department store. The police arrested the activists on the spot.

Just Stop Oil demands that Britain abandon new oil and gas projects.

The group has previously done gluing adventures in art museums around Europe. Last week, activists threw tomato soup Vincent van Gogh famous Sunflowers-on top of the painting in London’s National Gallery art museum.

Read more: Environmental activists threw tomato soup over Van Gogh’s work