Friday, October 21, 2022
Britain | The activists who messed up Van Gogh’s work struck again: they smashed the wall of a luxury department store

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2022
in World Europe
Activists demand Britain to abandon new oil and gas projects.

Two a climate activist smeared the orange paint on the wall of the Harrods department store, known for its luxury goods, in the center of London in the UK on Thursday, reports news agency Reuters.

Members of the anti-oil group Just Stop Oil also blocked roads near the department store. The police arrested the activists on the spot.

Just Stop Oil demands that Britain abandon new oil and gas projects.

The group has previously done gluing adventures in art museums around Europe. Last week, activists threw tomato soup Vincent van Gogh famous Sunflowers-on top of the painting in London’s National Gallery art museum.

Read more: Environmental activists threw tomato soup over Van Gogh’s work

The authorities arrested an activist who smashed the wall of a department store in London on Thursday, October 20. Picture: TOBY MELVILLE / Reuters

See also  Norway | The lawyer for the suspect in the Oslo shootout assumes his client will be subjected to a mental health test

