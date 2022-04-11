Britain The 26-year-old man was convicted of murdering a British politician and preparing for a terrorist act

MP David Amess was stabbed more than 20 times last October.

British the court has convicted a 26-year-old man of parliament David Amessin murder, says, among other things BBC.

A Conservative MP died when he was stabbed more than 20 times in Leigh-on-Sea off the east coast of England in October last year. The 69-year-old MP had been on the occasion of his constituency at the time of the stabbing. He died of his injuries a few hours after the incident.

In addition to the murder, the man was convicted of preparing for a terrorist act. Police said early in the investigation that the man had a possible motive for Islamist extremism. According to the court, the man has also planned attacks on other MPs, such as the sitting environment minister Michael Goveato.

Convicted is said to have been radicalized in 2014. Among other things, he has said he wanted to travel to Syria to join the extremist Islamist Isis.

The man convicted of the murder has denied all charges. He has said he attacked an MP because he had voted in parliament in favor of Syrian airstrikes.

“If I had thought I was doing something wrong, I wouldn’t have done it,” the man commented in court, according to the BBC.

A decision on the length of the man’s sentence will be made on Wednesday.

Amessin the murder has sparked a lively debate over the safety of politicians in Britain. This is not the first time that a British Member of Parliament has been subjected to a violent attack.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said on Twitter on Monday that his thoughts were with Amess’ family and people who knew him.