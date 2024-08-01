Britain | The 17-year-old suspect who killed three children in a knife attack is charged with murder – the riots also spread to Downing Street

Britain|The suspect will be heard in Liverpool court on Thursday.

In a knife attack the 17-year-old man suspected of the attack that killed three children in Southport, Britain on Monday will be charged with murder. The news agencies Reuters and AFP, as well as the British Broadcasting Company, report on the matter, among others BBC.

According to the prosecutors, the suspect will also be charged with the attempted murder of ten other people.

The girls who died in the knife attack at the children’s dance school were 6, 7 and 9 years old. In addition, eight other children and two adults were injured in the attack. According to the BBC, some of the injured are still in a critical condition.

The suspect is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Knife strike after violent protests broke out in Southport. Reuters reported on Tuesday that a large group of anti-Islam protesters clashed with the police.

The protests continued on Wednesday as thousands gathered to demonstrate outside the British Prime Minister’s official residence in London’s Downing Street. Protesters chanted anti-immigration slogans.

Representative of the Crown Prosecution Service Ursula Doyle reminded in his statement to the BBC that the criminal proceedings against the suspect are still underway, and the spread of potentially incorrect information and comments on social media, for example, could complicate the proceedings.