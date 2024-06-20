Dina Mahmoud (London)

“There are no safe districts for conservative candidates, even symbolic ones.” A warning issued by British political and analytical circles about the possibility that the legislative elections scheduled for next July 4 will result in a number of the most prominent leaders of the ruling party losing their seats in Parliament, as a result of the possible resort by sectors of the electorate to what is known as “tactical voting,” which will harm In favor of the British opposition Labor Party.

This term means that voters cast their votes to support candidates they do not support in the first place, in order to ensure that the party to which their competitors belong does not win the elections in general, which is a danger that recent opinion polls conducted in Britain indicate is now facing many figures of the “Conservative” party, in their strongholds that They thought it was guaranteed for them.

In statements published by the British newspaper “The Guardian” on its website, observers of the electoral race in the United Kingdom stressed that the “Conservative” candidates are now “under siege in a way that has never been seen before,” noting that this party no longer has political orientations. The center-right has completely “secured strongholds”, in light of a state of alert prevailing among those who oppose it.

In this context, a group of anti-Conservative activists, calling themselves “Best for Britain”, issued detailed recommendations on how to “tactically vote” in the upcoming elections, to unseat the ruling party’s candidates. These recommendations include expressing support for 370 “labor” candidates, and giving priority to 69 of their counterparts belonging to the “Liberal Democrats” party, along with three who belong to the “Green” party, to prevent the “conservative” representatives from reaching Parliament.

According to a recent opinion poll that included 22,000 people, 39.6% of those who intend to cast their votes in the Fourth of July elections in Britain are thinking about voting “tactically” to change the current Conservative government headed by Rishi Sunak, while no more than a percentage of those who intend to continue on the same path, to keep Of that government in power, 13.6%.

Amidst the continuing lead of the “labor” opposition over the ruling party in the opinion polls by a large margin, the same poll indicated that approximately 20% of those who said that they would vote for the “labor” candidates revealed that they would do so, within the framework of “tactical voting,” while This percentage reaches approximately 33% among those who intend to give their support to the candidates of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Among the “conservative” figures whose presence in the next “House of Commons” is tactically threatened by the vote are members of the current government and the Council of Ministers, such as Grant Shapps, James Cleverly, Jeremy Hunt, and Penny Mordaunt, whom many nominate to lead the “Conservatives,” succeeding “Sunak.”

This danger could also affect symbols of the ruling party so far in Britain, including former Prime Minister Liz Truss and former Interior Minister Suella Braverman, which threatens the originally limited share of seats expected to be won by the “Conservatives” in the elections. July 4th.