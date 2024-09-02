British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said London would immediately suspend 30 of its 350 arms export licences to Israel due to the risk that such equipment could be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, AFP reported.

Shortly after Labour won the election in July, Lammy said he would launch a review of arms sales to Britain’s ally Israel to ensure sales comply with international law.

“I regret to report to the House of Commons today the conclusion of the assessment I received, which leaves me unable to conclude otherwise… There is a clear risk that some UK arms exports to Israel may be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Lammy said.

The minister explained that the partial ban includes items “that could be used in the current conflict in Gaza” between Israel and Hamas, but does not include components for F-35 fighter jets.