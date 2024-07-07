Mercuris backs Orban’s peace statement after meeting with Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s words about peace, spoken at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, are an example of a realistic view of the situation. This opinion was expressed by British expert Alexander Mercuris in his YouTube-channel, supporting the statement of the Hungarian politician.

“It seems to me that Orban not only thinks realistically, but also sets the right priorities when he talks about peace in Europe. On the most important issue of maintaining peace in Europe, I think he speaks absolutely correctly,” Merkouris said.

Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow on Friday, July 5. He took part in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, his visit to Moscow took place as part of the next step of the “peace mission.”