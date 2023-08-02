London (Union)

The workers’ strikes in the railway sector were renewed in protest of the lack of wages, as most cities in England witnessed a disturbance in the movement of trains, which caused a major disruption in the flights of travelers between cities. Workers in other sectors, including doctors and subway drivers, announced their intention to carry out more strikes in August, after rejecting the increase offered by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The government considers that the wage increase it has offered is sufficient, and that raising wages by a greater percentage increases the risk of high inflation.

One of the striking workers told “Abu Dhabi Channels”: “Inflation over the past few months has been completely rampant, and many working-class people are suffering.”

Members belonging to the Railway, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT), who work for the train operating companies, announced a one-day cessation of work, last Saturday, while the union’s dispute with 14 companies working in the field of operating trains over salaries and working conditions, such as overtime, worsened. , due to plans to close most ticket offices across the UK.