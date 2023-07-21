London (agencies)

Yesterday, the United Kingdom faced new strikes affecting hospitals, where thousands of specialist doctors stopped working for the first time in ten years, and affected the railways, as train drivers strike again. Employees are calling for salary increases to counter inflation, which is declining but still the highest among the G7 countries, recording 7.9% in June on an annual basis. After the nurses, ambulance crews, and “junior doctors,” it was the turn of the “consultants,” that is, the most experienced doctors, to stop working in English hospitals this week. These doctors started a 48-hour strike yesterday, and hospital dentists joined them. The junior doctors’ strike, which lasted five days until last Tuesday, led to more than 100,000 appointments being postponed. Rail services warned that service would be “limited or non-existent over much of the network” yesterday and on July 22 and 29.