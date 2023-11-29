Britain | Stolen Penny Lane sign returned in Liverpool after 47 years

The name sign of the street made famous by the Beatles went on the way of drunken students in 1976.

The Beatles The street sign stolen from Penny Lane that made him famous has returned to Liverpool 47 years after it was stolen. Among other things, the British Broadcasting Corporation reports on the matter BBC and a newspaper Independent.

The Penny Lane sign went the way of drunk students in 1976, nine years after the Beatles had immortalized the street in pop music history with their song of the same name.

The former student, who remains anonymous, contacted The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool earlier this year and said he wanted to return the sign, which he said was in perfect condition.

The man said that he spent six happy years in the Beatles’ hometown as a student and that he met his wife there, with whom he has been together for 44 years.

“Of course, the sign should spend the rest of its life in Liverpool,” the man stated.

of Liverpool responsible for traffic in the city government Dan Barrington stated that removing street signs is a crime punishable by imprisonment.

However, Barrington believes that given the history of the case and the return of the sign to its roots after a long and winding journey, in this case it can be let it be – “let it be”.

The street sign that fell victim to drunken theft isn’t the only one stolen from Penny Lane, but according to managers at The Beatles Story Museum, it’s the oldest to be recovered.

The sign that returned to its hometown is now on display in the museum.