Britain | Statement: Women accuse comedian-actor Russell Brand of sexual crimes

Russell Brand’s attitude towards women has been an open secret in the TV and radio industry, the British newspaper The Times writes.

Four the woman accuses the British comedian-actor Russell Brand of rape and coercion into sexual acts, say several British media in their joint report.

The allegations made by the women appear in The Sunday Times and The Times newspapers together with Channel 4 Dispatches– to do with the current affairs program from the report.

According to the interviewed women, Brandi’s actions took place between 2006 and 2013. At that time, Brand was working as a radio presenter at the British broadcasting company BBC and acted in Hollywood films.

In addition multiple sources accuse Brandi of controlling and submissive behavior, sexual harassment and bullying.

According to sources, Brandi’s attitude towards women has been an open secret in the TV and radio industry, writes The Times. According to the magazine, journalists have interviewed hundreds of sources in recent years who know Brandi or have worked with him.

Brand, 48, denied the allegations already on Friday. He published a video on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) in which he claims to have been the target of a “planned attack”.

Russell has worked as a voice actor in animated films in his career. His most recent roles are the film Death on the Nile (2022). Brandi’s books have also been translated into Finnish.