Britain … Spraying 3 times a day gets rid of Corona

Despite British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement last month that his government will stand firmly behind the idea of ​​encouraging scientists to create a pill (pill) to be given to a person as soon as a positive result for a test for Covid-19 is confirmed; British scientists said that the government should change that to focus on producing a spray that is sprayed in the nose to perform the same task, which is to prevent the new Corona virus from reproducing itself, and thus prevent it from destroying the lungs and the rest of the internal organs. Yesterday, Sunday, a London newspaper indicated that a member of the Intergovernmental Committee on Vaccines and Immunization, Professor Adam Finn, is working as part of a scientific team to develop a spray that is actually undergoing clinical trials at the University of Bristol. The new Corona virus is known to enter the body from the nose and throat, and it begins to reproduce itself in cells extending through the windpipe. Professor Finn considered that this explains the error of relying on creating a tablet (pill) to treat infection with the virus, because the tablet must first be digested, then absorbed into the blood, before it reaches the respiratory system. He added that this takes a long time. But when a specific substance is sprayed into the nose, it meets the virus immediately, and it begins its work in combating and destroying it. He explained that the potential puffer included linoleic acid, a natural fatty acid found in fish. Studies and laboratory research have shown that it is able to suppress the new Corona virus effectively. This acid is believed to blind the protein on the surface of the virus. It is the protein that the virus uses to enter the cells of the body. Professor Finn said that if their current experiments were successful, the inhaler would reduce the size of the virus that infiltrates the body. He added that not only will it reduce the symptoms and stop them, but also prevent the infected person from spreading the infection to others. He pointed out that the experiment team will provide the volunteers with rapid examination devices, to check themselves twice a week. And if any of them discover that their test results are positive, they must use the inhaler three times a day for a week. The Bristol spray experiment is one of several similar experiences around the world. The most famous of these is the trial of a spray created by the Canadian company, Sanotize, which resulted in confirmation of 99% of its ability to kill the virus in the infected body cells. The Canadian puffer was tested on 79 injured people in British hospitals. And experiments showed that it succeeded in reducing the viral load of these infected people significantly within 72 hours of using it. The Canadian inhaler uses nitric oxide, which is similar to linoleic acid. Professor Finn expected that the expected spray will be more effective in preventing the spread of the virus than vaccination, as the vaccines begin to take effect in immunizing the vaccinated, about two weeks after they undergo it.