Some Ukrainian refugees are being exploited in the UK, forced to work for free in exchange for housing. British landlords, having offered Ukrainians housing under the “Houses for Ukraine” program, drive them into credit bondage, writes INews February 24 with reference to the new report of the Red Cross.

“In some cases, the hosts paid for the travel or accommodation of Ukrainians arriving in the UK, before demanding that the refugees earn their living in return, for example, by doing housework or working in the family business,” the publication says.

There were also cases when the British promised work to visitors, but later it turned out that this work was related to the exploitation of labor on farms or at home. At the same time, children are also encouraged to work instead of going to school.

The article also noted that in most cases the hosts were generous to those who came and such cases are isolated, not systemic.

“Risks of exploitation among people displaced from Ukraine to the UK should be monitored and addressed urgently,” the Red Cross report says.

On February 22, a family of Ukrainian refugees who arrived in San Francisco complained about the chaos in American schools. A 13-year-old Ukrainian woman faced threats and insults in her direction.

Earlier, on February 15, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees reported that since February last year, 8,071,673 people from Ukraine arrived in Europe.

According to the UN Office, Russia received the most Ukrainians – 2,852,395. The second on the list is Poland (1,563,386), followed by Germany (1,055,323), the Czech Republic (489,865), Italy (169,837), Spain (166,832). ), United Kingdom (161,400), Bulgaria (152,515), France (118,994), Romania (113,086), Moldova (108,885) and Slovakia (107,199). In other countries, the number of entrants does not exceed 100,000.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.