The UK has signed an agreement to start replenishing its missile stockpiles, which have been depleted as a result of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. This was stated by Minister of Defense Ben Wallace on Wednesday, November 2, during a speech in a parliamentary committee.

500 NLAW anti-tank missile systems will be delivered next year from missile manufacturer Thales UK, he said.

“Another deal will be signed next year for the supply of thousands of units of these weapons for the UK and other customers,” Wallace said. defense news.

Wallace also announced the need to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030.

Earlier, on October 28, it was reported that Britain could transfer to Ukraine about half of the total number of NLAW anti-tank missile systems it has. The Ministry of Defense indicated that in total about 10 thousand anti-tank missiles were sent to Kyiv from Western states, including NLAW, as well as Javelin and Brimstone.

In mid-October, The Times also reported that the UK would supply Ukraine with AIM-120 (Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, AMRAAM) medium-range missiles for US NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems.

Western countries have increased military supplies to Ukraine in connection with Russia’s special military operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

