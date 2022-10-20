Britain | Several names are offered to succeed Liz Truss – Even Boris Johnson’s return has been speculated

The Conservative Party should already find the third unifying party name within a year.

Standard British Prime Minister By Liz Truss the resignation already started at the beginning of the short term of the prime minister and intensified many times over the last week.

When Truss announced his resignation on Thursday, there was already time to speculate about his possible successor in the British media.

Who could most likely replace Truss?

The Conservative Party should now quickly find a name in its midst that will unite the party.

Another possibility is that the opposition will be allowed to go through early elections. Then a representative of the Labor Party could also become prime minister, as polls predict an election victory for the party.

At least these candidates for the next prime minister have been put forward:

Rishi Sunak on the campaign tour of the previous prime ministerial race in Kent at the end of July.

Rishi Sunak

Competed with Truss for the position of leader of the conservative party in the summer Rishi Sunak is the BBC among bettors’ favorite. He could be a natural choice now that his opponent has exhausted his chances and given up his seat.

In the summer, Sunak received more votes than Truss from the rank-and-file members of the party, but the party’s MPs chose Truss over him.

Defense Minister Ben Wallace at the Conservative Party meeting in Birmingham at the beginning of October.

Ben Wallace

Minister of Defense Ben Wallace was also one of the favorites of the outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson successor in the summer.

Wallace has become known as an opponent of Brexit, i.e. Britain’s departure from the EU.

British newspaper of The Guardian he decided to stay out of the summer prime ministerial race, citing “personal reasons”, but he seemed to have changed his mind at the just-held party conference of the Conservative Party.

So Wallace could be aiming for the prime minister’s position this time.

Penny Mordaunt visited 10 Downing Street on 13 October.

Penny Mordaunt

Conservative Party Member of Parliament and Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt has worked in various roles in both the Liz Truss and Boris Johnson governments.

In July, his name suddenly appeared among the favorites when Johnson’s successor was being sought.

If you’re hearing the name now for the first time, you’re not alone. Politico-magazine, at the time of the summer leadership contest, only one out of five Britons knew who he was.

Boris Johnson submitted his resignation on July 7.

Boris Johnson

You read that right – former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned in July, is firmly in the top five prime ministerial predictions, according to the BBC.

Johnson, who had to resign at the end of a series of controversies, plans to stand again for chairman of the Conservative Party, political editor of The Times Steven Swinford says on Twitter based on his sources.

“He is still assessing the situation, but is believed to think this is in the national interest,” Swinford writes.

Jeremy Hunt became Chancellor of the Exchequer last week.

Jeremy Hunt

The Treasury minister Jeremy Hunt’s his name has been brought up several times, but he has already announced in advance that he is not available for the party’s leadership race.