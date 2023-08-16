Thursday, August 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain | Several historical valuables disappeared from the British Museum

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Britain | Several historical valuables disappeared from the British Museum

One employee of the museum has been fired and the police are investigating the case.

of London Several historical valuables have disappeared from the British Museum, says the British Broadcasting Corporation, among others BBC. One employee of the museum has been fired and the police are investigating the case.

Possible stolen items include gold jewelry and precious stones. The oldest of the objects is about 3,500 years old. None of the lost items have been on display to the public recently, he says Sky news.

Most of the lost items were in storage.

The British Museum is one of the most significant museums of history and culture in the world.

#Britain #historical #valuables #disappeared #British #Museum

See also  Serious accident near Eilenburg - three dead, several injured
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Final Fantasy 16: Development started with three people and ended up with more than 300

Final Fantasy 16: Development started with three people and ended up with more than 300

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result