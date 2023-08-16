Britain | Several historical valuables disappeared from the British Museum

One employee of the museum has been fired and the police are investigating the case.

of London Several historical valuables have disappeared from the British Museum, says the British Broadcasting Corporation, among others BBC. One employee of the museum has been fired and the police are investigating the case.

Possible stolen items include gold jewelry and precious stones. The oldest of the objects is about 3,500 years old. None of the lost items have been on display to the public recently, he says Sky news.

Most of the lost items were in storage.

The British Museum is one of the most significant museums of history and culture in the world.