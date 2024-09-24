The British Foreign Office said that while contingency plans were being drawn up, about 700 troops supported by a border force would move to Cyprus in the coming hours.

The ministry added that the air force also has transport aircraft on alert to provide support if needed.

“The events of the past hours and days have shown how serious this situation is, which is why our message is clear: British citizens must leave now,” British Defence Secretary John Healey said.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib announced on Tuesday that the number of Lebanese displaced due to the current escalation between Israel and Hezbollah is “approaching half a million” displaced persons.

For his part, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad reported on Tuesday that the death toll from Israeli raids on southern and eastern Lebanon had risen to 558, with more than 1,800 wounded, including 50 children and 94 women, the highest toll recorded in a single day since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.