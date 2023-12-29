British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Friday that Britain will send air defense missiles to Ukraine.

“The UK is moving quickly to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. Hundreds of British-made air defense missiles are being sent to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself,” Shapps said on the X platform.

Britain is one of the largest countries supporting Ukraine and has previously supplied it with military equipment, including missiles.

London was the first country to send long-range missiles to Ukraine. Britain sent Storm Shadow, a cruise missile with a range of more than 250 kilometers.