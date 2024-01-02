The UK recorded a record number of deaths last year amid ongoing strikes by National Health Service (NHS) staff across the country. This was reported by The Telegraph on Tuesday, January 2.

“In 2023, about 53,000 more people died than usual, the highest figure for a non-pandemic year since World War II,” the newspaper writes.

The publication clarifies that last year the country recorded a record mortality rate since 1940, not taking into account 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The article notes that last year the protest by British doctors lasted 38 days. According to experts, this led to a high mortality rate.

According to the newspaper, on January 3, health workers will begin the longest strike in British history. Country officials believe that because of this, the beginning of 2024 for the British health care system will be the most difficult of all time.

Last October in the UK, tens of thousands of consultant and intern doctors, earning less than £130,000 a year, staged another strike that lasted three days, demanding higher salaries amid high inflation. The rally was organized by the British Medical Association (BMA). Interns demanded to raise their salaries by 35%, and consultant doctors – by 12%. During the 72 hours of the strike, hospitals did not provide some types of medical services.

In April 2023, The Telegraph indicated that in March in the UK, when young doctors went on strike, the mortality rate increased significantly. Then 22,571 deaths were registered, which is 2,247 – 11.1% – above the average.