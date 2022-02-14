The British prime minister’s office said Boris Johnson would go on a European tour later this week to rally support for an end to the standoff with Russia. Although there were no details on where Johnson would visit, his office said he would like to have a great deal of communication with the Nordic and Baltic countries.

“The crisis on the Ukrainian border has reached a critical juncture. All the information we have indicates that Russia could plan to invade Ukraine at any moment,” the spokesman explained.

refugee influx

On the other hand, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kamensky said that his country is preparing for “various scenarios”.” Possible refugee influx if Russia attacks Ukraine.

The United States says Russia, which is massing more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, could invade at any moment. Moscow denies it intends to.

“Regarding the situation in Ukraine, we are preparing for various scenarios. One of them is regional preparations related to a possible influx of refugees from Ukraine,” Kamensky said on Twitter today.“.

Between one and two million Ukrainians live in Poland, many of whom came to work there.

A spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior declined to provide further details regarding the preparations underway, referring to Kamensky’s tweet.