Britain Scottish elections could destabilize the whole of the UK, pro-independence close to majority

In addition to Scotland, parliamentary elections are held in Wales. In London, the mayor is voted on and thousands of seats are allocated in local elections.

London

Thursday Scotland is holding parliamentary elections, the outcome of which could shake the whole of the United Kingdom.

If the proponents of independence get a majority in the Scottish Parliament, it will be a new sign of Scotland’s desire to go its own way.

Then to the British Prime Minister To Boris Johnson it may become more difficult to deny the Scots a new referendum on independence.

The main reason for the recent increase in aspirations for independence is Britain’s difference with the EU, or Brexit.

“Brexit has been a major concern in Scotland. We were dragged out of the EU against our will, ”said a writer campaigning for Scottish independence Val McDermid to correspondents at a Zoom meeting on Tuesday.

The Independent Scottish National Party (SNP) remains by far the largest party in Scotland, according to opinion polls.

But are the votes enough for a majority in the SNP? At least fresh surveys according to the majority may well be coming.

SNP the leading Prime Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon enjoys great personal acclaim. During a pandemic, Sturgeon’s abilities as a leader have only been highlighted.

“Even those who don’t agree with his line say he’s done a great job,” McDermid says.

Independence is also supported by the Scottish Greens and the former Scottish Prime Minister Alex Salmondin founded by the Alba party in March.

Scottish Conservatives, the Labor Party and the Liberal Democrats are opposed to independence.

Could Scotland join the EU again? Read more from here HS’s story.

The “ego” of the former prime minister is breaking up the ranks of Scottish nationalists. Read more from here HS’s story.

Thursday is an important election day outside of Scotland.

Parliamentary elections are also being held in Wales. According to polls, the Labor Party is strong in Wales. Conservatives and Welsh independence Plaid Cymru follow.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wore a mask embellished with the Welsh flag while campaigning in Wales in early May. Parliamentary elections will be held in Wales on Thursday.­

Local elections are being held across England. About five thousand seats will be allocated to positions similar to municipal decision-makers.

“On Thursday, England, Scotland and Wales alike will be able to vote in at least some elections. Only in Northern Ireland [torstai] is not election day, ”the professor summed up Tony Travers From the London School of Economics to correspondents in Zoom.

In London and 12 other cities are holding mayoral elections. In London, the pre-favorite is the seated mayor, i.e. the Labor Party Sadiq Khan.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan played cricket while campaigning in April. London’s mayoral election will also be held on Thursday’s election day.­

The electorate in London is relatively young and international, which benefits Khan and the Labor Party. Indeed, London is often referred to as the “red” metropolis.

EU citizens will also be able to vote once in elections postponed due to a pandemic. Khan is known as an opponent of Brexit.

There are about twenty mayoral candidates in London. If Khan is not elected directly, the second round will most likely be opposed by the Conservative Party Shaun Bailey.

Thursday’s election day is also an interim report on how the British ruling party (Conservatives) and the largest opposition party (the Labor Party) have managed to convince voters.

If the Conservatives succeed, the glory will be reaped by Prime Minister Johnson.

If, on the other hand, Labor succeeds, it will give a new impetus to the party leader elected a good year ago Keir Starmerille.

Labor leader Keir Starmer (center) met with students while campaigning in Dagenham, London in March.­

Conservatives and the Hartlepool constituency in the North East, unknown to the general public, has emerged this spring as a symbol of the Labor struggle.

The Brexit-spirited Hartlepool will hold so-called by-elections on Thursday, in which a new Member of Parliament will be elected from the constituency following the resignation of the former.

The weight of one MP in the British Parliament is small, as 650 MPs sit in the House of Commons. However, the symbolic significance of Hartlepool is great: a Labor Party has been elected from the area since the 1970s.

Now, however, Labor threatens to lose its secure place. The Conservative candidate leads brightly right in the run-up to the election, the ITV channel said Survation measurement on tuesday.

The symbolic importance of Hartlepool is evidenced by the fact that both Johnson and Starmerk have bothered to campaign on the spot.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson posed and flicked with locals while campaigning in the Hartlepool constituency in the North East of England. The Conservative Party hopes for a surprise victory in Hartlepool’s Thursday by-election. Traditionally, a Labor-backed MP has always been elected from the constituency.­

The loss would be a bad setback for Starmer.

“I already said when I was elected [labourin johtoon]that we have a big deal ahead of us, ”Starmer told Radio 4.

Brexit is a big issue in the Scottish parliamentary elections, but otherwise the EU resignation with its consequences has been overshadowed by the pandemic this spring.

The Conservative Party is backed by Britain’s fast-paced vaccination program. More voters than Brexit are now interested in when the interest rate restrictions are lifted and life returns to its booms.

The pandemic masked the economic impact of Brexit, and it has been lucky for the Conservative Party. Read more from here HS’s story.

Professor David Edgerton King’s College of London, however, points out that the Conservative government’s vaccination program should not be given too much weight.

“It must be remembered that Britain has imported a large number of corona vaccines from the EU, although it has not itself exported the vaccines … Britain has benefited from this generosity,” Edgerton told correspondents at Zoom.

Edgerton, McDermid and cultural people across Europe are now hoping the EU will start supporting Scotland in its quest for independence.

April published at the end in an open letter more than 170 cultural figures suggested that the EU take Scotland back into the EU without a normal application process – if Scotland becomes independent.

The signatories of the letter include, among others, the author Sofi Oksanen.

“As an Englishman, I am glad that Scotland is moving towards independence and the EU. The departure from Scotland can also be good for England, ”Professor Edgerton said.