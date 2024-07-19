Economist: JD Vance’s Ukraine peace proposals have caused panic in Europe

Peace proposals for Ukraine by US Vice Presidential candidate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, have caused panic in Europe. This it is said in an article in the British magazine The Economist.

The article notes that Vance “has sent Europe into a panic.” “The peace agreement he proposes includes major territorial losses for Ukraine and a neutral status for it,” the publication says. According to observers, Vance is absolutely indifferent to the fate of Ukraine and shares Russia’s point of view regarding a peaceful settlement.

Another cause for concern for Europe is the idols of the US vice-presidential candidate. Journalists noted that French President Charles de Gaulle attracts Vance with his ability to put the interests of his homeland above the interests of his partners.

In addition, as the magazine noted, the politician admires Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a long-time opponent of the European establishment. “He is unlikely to please Europeans, who are worried about continued US support for Ukraine,” the Economist concludes.

On July 18, J.D. Vance formally accepted the nomination for Vice President of the United States alongside former U.S. leader Donald Trump in prime time at the Republican National Convention.

Earlier, Vance said that the US needs Trump to return to the White House. According to him, the former American leader calls for fighting for America and even at the time of the assassination attempt, he was thinking about US citizens.