IFO: Europe lacks 56 billion euros for NATO defense

European countries – NATO allies – cannot meet defense spending, it says in a report by the Institute for Economic Research (IFO), which was carried out at the request of the British newspaper Financial Times.

As experts noted, these states lack 56 billion euros a year in defense spending to achieve the alliance's target of two percent of GDP.

“The EU countries that are members of NATO, the most behind the alliance's defense spending targets, including Italy, Spain and Belgium, are experiencing financial difficulties,” the material says. Experts clarified that they are faced with a high level of public debt and budget deficit. In their opinion, this creates additional financial pressure in the context of slowing economic growth.

Earlier, American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham proposed expelling from NATO those countries whose defense budget does not meet the obligation for alliance member countries to be two percent of GDP.