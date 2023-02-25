And the British Ministry of Defense said in its latest intelligence update that, “Since approximately February 15, there have been no reports of Russia using Iranian-made drones to carry out strikes or attacks against Ukraine.”

According to the ministry, the lack of deployment of Iranian-made drones “likely indicates that Russia has depleted its existing stockpile.”

Iranian parades

Since September 2022, Kiev says that Russia has carried out hundreds of attacks against Ukrainian targets with Iranian-made weapons, before Iran admitted last November that it had provided Russia with drones.

According to the “Axios” website, quoting Israeli officials, Tel Aviv provided Washington with preliminary intelligence information about Iran’s intention to deliver attack drones to Russia in June 2022.

According to the report, the drones were sent a few months before the start of the Russian operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Moscow used these planes to target energy stations and civilian infrastructure, prompting the European Union and Britain to impose sanctions on Tehran.

“It was clear to us that this would happen at some point,” said Eyal Holata, who previously served as Israel’s national security adviser.

Israeli officials noted that when the intelligence was first provided to decision-makers in Israel, the decision was made to share it immediately with the administration of US President Joe Biden.

The source referred to Holata’s trip to Washington in early June 2022, to hold talks with his White House counterpart Jake Sullivan about preparing for President Biden’s visit to Israel, adding that the issue of handing over Iranian drones to Russia was at the forefront of the discussions.

Axios quoted an Israeli official as saying that Tel Aviv sent a message to Moscow saying, “We told them that they do not understand how dangerous this matter is to us and that the Israelis will be killed because of what the Iranians are learning in Ukraine and the experience they are gaining from this war.”