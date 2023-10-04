In July, Russia withdrew from an agreement that allowed Ukraine to safely ship food products through a corridor that is traditionally its main export route.

This was followed by Ukraine launching a temporary “humanitarian corridor” for cargo ships, and several ships have departed from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea since then.

Britain said its intelligence assessment indicated that Russia would seek to target civilian ships passing through the humanitarian corridor in order to obstruct the export of Ukrainian grain.

The British Foreign Office said in a statement: “Russia almost certainly wants to avoid sinking civilian ships in public, and instead will falsely hold Ukraine responsible for any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea.”

“By publishing our assessment of this intelligence, the UK seeks to expose Russia’s tactics to prevent any such incident from occurring,” the ministry continued.