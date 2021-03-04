Britain Royal races in loan throw: HS answers seven core issues in Meghan controversy over British courts

It is not possible to know the intervals within the family, but public laundry is a problem.

London

Sussexin duke couple – or prince Harry and his wife Meghan – left court life a year ago.

Despite the goodbyes, the Sussex are once again at the center of a series of riots shaking the British court.

Court sources accuse Meghan of harassing her former subordinates, The Times news on Tuesday night. Meghan again reproaches courts of constant distortion of affairs.

More will be heard in a few days after Meghan and Harry interview Oprah Winfrey will be published in full.

But what exactly is it about? HS answered key questions.

1. Who teased and who?

Brittihov leaks by Meghan cried to her assistants, two of whom ended up resigning. Representative of Sussex by while it is calculated blackmail: the Sussex are the victims themselves.

An outsider cannot know what really happened.

However, cynics have noticed that the leaks against Meghan have increased as the Oprah interview approaches. According to one interpretation, Hovi went on a proactive counterattack before the Duchess had time to say direct words.

2. Where do magazines get their information?

Fresh the revelations have been reported by The Times, which now appears to have better connections to the court than its competitors.

Revolutionary The Sunday Times thing in late February, the prince said William “Shocked” by the behavior of his little brother Harry.

British Kings Harry (left), William, Charles, Meghan and Catherine at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020.­

Cynics believe the story would never have been published without William’s even indirect acceptance of the information.

3. Are the intervals between the brothers inflamed?

Anyone an outsider cannot know about the internal within the family. Public laundry is still a problem.

In traditional royal news, quarreling and pecking are usually played a role for women. In the background are princess tales with evil siblings.

Now the battle of the princes is a prominent part of the Meghan saga. Harry settled in support of his wife, and the couple left Britain. William, on the other hand, does not take good view of the fact that there are even fewer divisors for the burden of representation.

4. Why did Meghan and Harry leave?

The couple Oprah Winfrey is expected to tell more about this in an interview. It is already known that the pressure of the court and the media became too great for the Sussex.

Part of the British media dealt with Meghan roughly. On online forums, commenting became racist.

Harry has been told to have followed his wife’s media mill closely. When the measure was full, the couple packed their suitcases and Archieand moved to Canada. Now they live in California.

5. Who is the winner of the mess, who is the loser?

Experts according to the British court lost the opportunity of his life when he let Meghan and Harry go.

There was magic in Sussex that also appealed to younger age groups and people from different backgrounds. The couple had an established international role among the countries of the Commonwealth.

If you ask the cynics, the answer is that Meghan was too modern and ambitious for the British court. As a feminist and career it was not enough for her to simply host a garden party.

6. Why doesn’t Katea be blamed like Meghan?

Prince William Catherinewife, the Duchess of Cambridge, gathered her share of the critique during her social time. Since then, he has been a pet of the Conservative British press in particular.

One explanation is that Kate herself is very conventional. He snuggled up to the traditional royal role of wife and mother.

When you don’t bring out strong own views, don’t annoy anyone.

7. What do the British think of Harry and Meghan?

Major part thinks nothing. However, there is something to be said for the fact that the couple, who had previously toured at the top of their favorite lists, have since collapsed in polls.

Sussex commentators can usually be divided into two main groups.

The first of these is deeply disappointing for the couple. Leaving Britain soon after a lavish wedding is considered courtyard runaway: “That you dare. What does the queen think? ”

The second main group (younger and more liberal) often begins commenting like this: “I don’t base on royals, but I like Meghan. Luckily, they escaped with Harry. ”