Britain | Rishi Sunak entered the prime ministerial race, Johnson pledges his position

Sunak managed to get the support of more than a hundred conservative MPs, which is a prerequisite for being nominated. Former Prime Minister Johnson has not directly said that he would be willing to run, although there are supporters for him as well.

Britain’s former Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak has announced that he will run for the position of leader of the Conservatives and the new prime minister. Sunak reported it in his Twitter message on Sunday.

In the letter he attached to the message, he said that he wants to fix the British economy, unite the ranks of the conservatives and lead the country honestly, responsibly and professionally.

“The United Kingdom is a great country, but we are facing a deep economic crisis. That’s why I’m running for chairman of the conservative party and your next prime minister,” Sunak wrote.

Sunak has managed to gather a large number of supporters on his side during the weekend. British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and The Guardian have already ensured that at least 136 conservative MPs support him.

Many conservatives behind Sunak have also announced their decision on their own social media channels. In the selection criteria, it has been emphasized that the former finance minister would bring the much-needed stability to British politics.

For example Peter Gibson stated on Twitter, that the country now needs a “period of certainty and stability”. Minister of Labor and Pensions Chloe Smith announced in turn that he would support Sunak so that the British nation would achieve “the stability and opportunities it needs”.

Sunak is considered to have a good chance of winning the race, because so far no other candidate for the position of prime minister has secured the support of more than a hundred conservative MPs required for official candidacy.

Since there are 357 conservatives in the lower house of parliament, the race for prime minister can accommodate a maximum of three candidates. Sunak is only the second conservative who has openly announced that he is running for the leadership of his party.

The minister responsible for the government’s parliamentary relations was the first to announce his intentions Penny Mordaunt. However, the Conservatives’ support for Mordaunt has remained low so far. Although he already announced his candidacy on Friday, by Sunday afternoon he had won only 24 MPs, says The Guardian.

Mordaunt has gathered more support in the summer, accompanied by uproar, resigned Boris Johnson. The former prime minister has not officially registered for the race, but he returned from his Caribbean holiday on Saturday morning and, according to the British media, met Sunak that same evening.

The BBC and The Guardian have counted 56 supporters for Johnson by Sunday afternoon. On the other hand, Johnson’s campaign has been told that there is more support.

According to Johnson’s campaign, the former prime minister has already won the necessary hundred MPs. The information was confirmed by the BBC also UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Jacob Rees-Mogg.

“I have spoken to Boris Johnson and it is clear that he will apply for the job,” Rees-Mogg said.

According to him, Johnson’s campaign has calculated that the necessary support is gathered, but not all names are public.

Johnson’s and Sunak’s meeting on Saturday night fueled speculation that they were in talks about a potential deal, but that doesn’t seem to have materialized.

The ministers of the current British government are divided in two, with some supporting the former prime minister, others the former finance minister.

According to the BBC, in addition to the Minister of Labor and Pensions Smith, at least the Minister of the Interior has publicly supported Sunak Grant Shapps and Minister of International Trade Kemi Badenoch. Also the recently resigned Minister of the Interior Suella Braverman has told For The Telegraph that he supports Sunak.

On the other hand, Johnson is supported by the foreign minister James CleverlyMinister of Transport Anne-Marie Trevelyanchaired the Glasgow Climate Conference Alok SharmaSecretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris and the minister responsible for housing and communities Simon Clarke.

On Sunday, as Sunak’s support increased, a possible agreement between Johnson and Mordaunt was also discussed in public. However, Mordaunt denied the claims to the BBC.

Britain’s the conservative party will elect its new chairman who will become prime minister next week. The selection process will be speeded up, because Boris Johnson’s successor By Liz Truss the prime minister’s term was historically short.

Trussi’s successor candidates must officially register no later than Monday at 4 p.m. Finnish time. You cannot register as an official candidate unless you have managed to collect the support of more than a hundred conservative representatives in advance.

If there is more than one candidate, the party organizes an electronic member vote. The name of the party leader and the prime minister will be known by Friday at the latest.