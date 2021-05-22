On Friday, the British Ministry of Health announced that only 15 people had tested positive for Covid-19, out of sixty thousand who participated in mass gatherings that took place without spacing or masks in the United Kingdom.

And the government of Boris Johnson allowed nine major gatherings without imposing restrictions to limit the spread of Corona in May, as part of tests to be able to allow again large events this summer with reduced measures against the epidemic.

The Boris Johnson government has allowed three football matches at Wembley Stadium (21,000 people), the Brit Awards ceremony at the O2 Arena (4,000 people), the World Cup Billiards Final and many events in Liverpool – including a party attended by 3,000 people and a festival. For music, under these tests.

And all attendees were required to conduct tests to prove their safety from Corona 24 hours before the gatherings, in some of which were not required to wear masks or abide by the rules of physical distancing.

After the gathering, they were required to again conduct rapid checks in their homes. These tests confirmed that only 15 people were infected with Covid out of the sixty thousand who participated in these gatherings.

According to the latest data of the British health authorities, this result corresponds to the rate of injuries compared to the population of 22 people per 100,000 people in the country.

The British Ministry of Health said that “these experimental projects are scientifically designed and monitored to reduce the risk of infection transmission between participants,” stressing that it “works closely” with the tracking system in the United Kingdom “to ensure that all those involved are found after tests confirming the infection” of a person.

Britain, the country with the largest number of deaths in Corona, which reached 128,000 people, has witnessed a clear improvement in its health status after strict quarantine measures in the winter and a massive vaccination campaign.

But the National Bureau of Statistics, in its latest bulletin issued on Friday, indicated that England is witnessing “indications of a possible increase” in the number of infections, although it remains “minimal”, explaining that it is estimated that one out of 1110 people contracted the virus last week.

Since the last decision to lift the restrictive measures on Monday, cultural venues and stadiums in England can receive a maximum of a thousand spectators indoors, and up to four thousand in the open air, but within the framework of respecting health rules.

The government has promised to lift the latest restrictive measures on June 21 if the epidemic remains under control. But the spread of the Indian mutant, which is more contagious, is of concern to the authorities and may lead to a delay in the full lifting of prevention measures.