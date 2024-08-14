Times: Britain tries to convince allies to let Ukrainian Armed Forces fire Storm Shadow at Russia
The UK government is trying to persuade its allies to allow Ukraine to fire Storm Shadow cruise missiles at Russian territory. This is told Times edition.
The article notes that Western countries oppose such measures, worrying that this will lead to an escalation of the conflict. According to the newspaper, British ministers are persuading them to reconsider the decision.
