London (AFP) – She demanded British supermarket giant Tesco network In addition to 17 other large retail establishments in the country, they impose a 1% tax on online sales and on groups like Amazon.

The corporations also demanded a 20% reduction in taxes on commercial property, a long-standing demand of British businesses, according to a letter addressed to Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak.

British companies have not paid the commercial real estate tax since the start of the epidemic crisis in the spring, but they are supposed to pay it from April, although the closure keeps many non-essential institutions closed and deprives them of their returns.

Large property owners view the commercial property tax levied on them as unfair compared to the fact that e-businesses like Amazon have benefited greatly during the UK shutdown.

The retail trade organizations warned in their message that the failure to reform the tax system in the new budget, which will be presented in March, “impedes the recovery of the retail trade sector, which threatens thousands of jobs.” .

Tesco explains in a statement, “We believe that a fair context (equal opportunities) must be created among all distributors, if they operate online or from a store on the street. Therefore, we propose to impose a 1% tax on companies whose number of businesses exceeds one million pounds in the world, with Reducing the commercial property tax by 20%.

The letter was also signed by Thierry Garnier, General Manager of Kingfisher Retail, as well as General Manager of the “Morrisons” supermarket network David Potts, and Director of “Asda” Roger Burnley, among others.