British Foreign Secretary Cleverley declares Falkland Islands belong to Great Britain

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley responded to the proposal of his Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero to return to negotiations on the ownership of the Falkland (Malvinas) Islands. The relevant post posted on your Twitter account.

Cleverley said that these islands belong to the UK. At the same time, he stressed that such a decision was made by the inhabitants of the Falklands themselves.

In 2013, a referendum was held on the islands, the vast majority of local residents voted in favor of maintaining the status of a British Overseas Territory. At the time, the Argentine government stated that this result would not affect Argentina’s territorial claims to these islands.

At the end of last year, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, in his Telegram channel, called on the UK to return the Falkland Islands to Argentina. Thus, the politician reacted to the statement of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the need to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine.