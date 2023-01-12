Prime Minister Sunak’s office has not yet confirmed reports of the death of a Briton in Soledar

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office responded to reports of the death of a British citizen in Soledar. This is reported sky news.

“The reports that we have today are of deep concern … I would urge caution in highlighting this issue,” said a spokesman for the British prime minister.

The office added that while allegations of the death of the British have not yet been confirmed.