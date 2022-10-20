Britain | Researcher: The Conservative Party is even more confused – Still predicts calmer times

According to experts, leadership has been a weak point of the conservatives for a long time. Truss announced that he will carry out his duties until a new chairman is elected.

Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss’ term was cut short in history when she announced her resignation after just 45 days in office. In the same way, the length of the succession race is exceptionally short.

Chairman of the Conservative Party Parliamentary Group Graham Brady announced at a press conference that the Conservative Party can vote for a new leader in a week until next Friday, October 28.

“In the Conservative Party, the new chairman is usually chosen in such a way that the MPs narrow down the candidates to two and then a member vote is held”, says the University of Helsinki docent, academy researcher Timo Miettinen.

Timo Miettinen

“However, the internal committee of the conservative group decides on the interpretation of the rules. A member’s vote can probably be avoided if the entire parliamentary group supports one candidate.”

Also public broadcasting company the BBC according to this, member voting would not be needed in a single-candidate situation.

My panties with the separation, the situation is different from, for example Boris Johnson after being pushed aside.

“Because Truss announced that he would give up his position, the situation is so much simpler for the party. They just have to find another person and decide in which order the election will take place,” says the professor of political history Juhana Aunesluoma from the University of Helsinki.

According to Miettinen, the most natural candidates to become the next chairman are those who did well in the candidate competition organized in the summer.

“Such as Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt. In some speculations, Johnson’s name has also been thrown around, but I consider this somewhat unlikely.”

According to Miettinen, they have not profiled themselves as ideologically orthodox politicians.

Also the Minister of Defense By Ben Wallace the name has already been tossed around during the last presidential race. According to Miettinen, his profile fits a politician with a good administrative style.

Juhana Aunesluoma

For Johnson According to Aunesluoma, the situation comes too early. Among other things, he has to worry about the parliamentary investigation into the partygate scandal.

According to Aunesluoma, whether the conservatives would find a leader who could truly lead the party and take the party to the elections is difficult.

“It is not a very good situation for the party if Sunak, who has already been rejected once, becomes the leader. That mandate is not as strong as it could be, especially if we take the party to the elections in 2024.”

According to Aunesluoma, this election issue is one of the biggest themes that divides the party. Already in the summer, there were doubts about Truss, whether he would lead his party to the elections.

Next however, according to Miettinen, the profile needed by the chairman is probably more clearly known. Since Britain is going through a turbulent time, perhaps those who represent a more neutral, technocratic approach to government will do well in the race.

According to Miettinen, a successful chairman would be able to calm the economic crisis and get Britain over the energy crisis.

Despite the fact that the ruling party is already looking for a fifth chairman since 2016, new elections are most likely not coming. According to Miettinen, the conservatives perhaps expected that when the unpopular Johnson was replaced, the new chairman would bring support to the party.

Thus it didn’t happen, actually the opposite.

“This is one of the reasons why Truss or the party will not dissolve parliament and call a new election. If there were to be an election now, a very large part of the party’s MPs would lose their seat,” says Miettinen.

“I believe that they now have political reasons to delay the elections as long as possible. The background is also the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine, which offer opportunities to respond to the Labor Party’s criticism of holding new elections.”

Based on opinion polls measuring voting intentions, it seems that the conservatives should not go to early elections. In many polls conducted before Truss’s resignation, the Labor Party’s lead over the Conservatives has been even more than 30 percent.

A question of leadership according to Aunesluoma, it has been really difficult in the party, because there is a split in the ranks of the conservatives with the Brexit issue.

“The middle-of-the-road moderate conservatives remained in the minority and the grumpy Brexiteers took over and have largely run the party. The party is really messed up. It’s already messed up before, but now it’s even more messed up.”

According to Aunesluoma, it is more likely to find a leader who is thought of as a temporary solution. With his leadership, we may not go to the next elections, but with his help, the acute situation can be handled.

“If it goes well, that person can grow in their role. Because of this, there can also be some surprise names.”

According to Aunesluoma, it would not be surprising if there was now a calming phase ahead and before the elections the leadership issue will be looked at again.

I finish finally, the end of Truss’ prime ministerial term is again driven by the long-standing and deep internal division of the Conservatives. According to Miettinen, this rift has been torn, especially in the party’s attitude towards the EU and Britain’s position in the world.

“Can we see that the EU is an opportunity, for example, from the perspective of the market and economy. Or should Britain build its superpower identity more from its own starting points, which was the idea of ​​the hard-line Brexiteers.”

Until the party finds a new approach to this, according to Miettinen, it will be difficult to find a chairman who can expect a long term.