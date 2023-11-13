Wednesday, November 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain | Reorganization of the Ministry – Home Secretary fired, David Cameron Foreign Secretary

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Britain | Reorganization of the Ministry – Home Secretary fired, David Cameron Foreign Secretary

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has started reorganizing the ministry.

Britain’s Minister of the Interior Suella Braverman was fired from his post on Monday after he accused the police of biased handling of pro-Palestine protests. Several British media, such as the British public radio BBC and the British newspaper The Guardian, are reporting on the matter.

BBCAccording to , Braverman is accused of inciting tension ahead of the weekend pro-Palestinian protests.

In an article published in the Times last Thursday, Braveman criticized “pro-Palestinian mobs” and wrote that the protests were disturbingly similar to those seen in Northern Ireland.

The news agency Reuters reported on Monday that the British Prime Minister Rishi Sun too appointed the former foreign minister James Cleverly as the country’s new interior minister.

Braverman’s dismissal is part of the British Prime Minister Rishi Sun too planned reorganization of ministers.

In addition to Braverman, the position of several other ministers has also been announced to change.

See also  United States | WP: Biden met behind closed doors with historians who warned the president about the collapse of US democracy

British newspaper of The Telegraph according to the former British Prime Minister About David Cameron would be the next foreign minister.

Cameron had to resign as Prime Minister after losing the ill-fated EU referendum in the summer of 2016

#Britain #Reorganization #Ministry #Home #Secretary #fired #David #Cameron #Foreign #Secretary

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“I have a rare tumor and I have to have surgery”: Italian sport is shocked by the champion’s announcement

"I have a rare tumor and I have to have surgery": Italian sport is shocked by the champion's announcement

Recommended

No Result
View All Result