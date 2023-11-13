British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has started reorganizing the ministry.

Britain’s Minister of the Interior Suella Braverman was fired from his post on Monday after he accused the police of biased handling of pro-Palestine protests. Several British media, such as the British public radio BBC and the British newspaper The Guardian, are reporting on the matter.

BBCAccording to , Braverman is accused of inciting tension ahead of the weekend pro-Palestinian protests.

In an article published in the Times last Thursday, Braveman criticized “pro-Palestinian mobs” and wrote that the protests were disturbingly similar to those seen in Northern Ireland.

The news agency Reuters reported on Monday that the British Prime Minister Rishi Sun too appointed the former foreign minister James Cleverly as the country’s new interior minister.

Braverman’s dismissal is part of the British Prime Minister Rishi Sun too planned reorganization of ministers.

In addition to Braverman, the position of several other ministers has also been announced to change.

British newspaper of The Telegraph according to the former British Prime Minister About David Cameron would be the next foreign minister.

Cameron had to resign as Prime Minister after losing the ill-fated EU referendum in the summer of 2016