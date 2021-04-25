British Health Minister Matt Hancock said that Britain recorded a milestone in the vaccination campaign against the Corona virus, with more than half of the population receiving at least one dose of anti-virus vaccines.

Official data showed that 33.51 million people in the United Kingdom got the first dose, of whom 12 million got the two doses.

“It’s an amazing milestone,” Hancock said on Twitter.

The Ministry of Health said the official number of Britain’s population is 66.8 million.