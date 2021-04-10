The United Kingdom recorded 2589 new cases of corona during the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 4 million 368 thousand and 45 cases, according to Bloomberg News today, Saturday.

The country recorded 40 new deaths in Corona, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 127,080.

And the United Kingdom announced that 6 million 991 thousand and 310 people have been given the second dose of anti-corona virus vaccines so far.

In addition, 32 million 10 thousand and 244 people were vaccinated with the first dose of Coronavirus vaccines.

According to the data announced today, the average rate of vaccination in Britain is estimated at 313,520 doses per day. At this rate, it is expected that it will take seven months to vaccinate 75% of the country’s population with the two-dose vaccine.

The vaccination campaign against the virus began in Britain about 16 weeks ago.