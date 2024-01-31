The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are no longer conducting offensive actions; the initiative has completely passed to the Russian military. British analyst Alexander Mercouris made this statement on January 30 in a video on his YouTube channel.

“Over the last 24 hours, the news has only been about Russian attacks, nothing has been said about Ukrainian ones. The overall picture suggests that it is the Russians who are attacking,” the expert said.

According to Mercouris, the political crisis in Kyiv was caused precisely by difficulties at the front. As a result of this crisis situation, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky intends to dismiss the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, the British analyst added.

Earlier, on January 30, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, recognized the successes of the Russian army near Avdievka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). However, he added that after Russia supposedly stops the active phase of its offensive in the spring of 2024, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will take action.

On December 26, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny said that in Avdeevka, Ukrainian troops could in two or three months face a repetition of events according to the scenario that occurred in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). He noted that “there is no need to get hung up on this” or organize “show or sorrow” around a specific locality.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on January 16 that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ended in absolute failure; the initiative in the special operation zone lies entirely with Russian military personnel. According to him, if this continues, the question of Ukraine’s statehood will arise.

Before this, on January 9, the American television channel CNN announced a turning point in the conflict in Ukraine in favor of Russia. The intensity and frequency of recent Russian attacks, amid reports that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has stalled and Ukraine's Western backers are withholding billions in financial aid to Kyiv, marks a major turn in the conflict, according to analyst Michael Botsyurkiw.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravated situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.