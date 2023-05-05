The British Ministry of Defense recognized the resale of weapons before they got to Ukraine

The British Ministry of Defense has acknowledged the facts of the resale of weapons supplied by the kingdom to Ukraine, before they hit the front line. This is reported RIA News.

Deputy Defense Secretary James Hippie said such incidents are “extremely rare.” However, in order to exclude them and guarantee the transfer of all types of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv, “reliable procedures” of control were established.