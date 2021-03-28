Russian President Vladimir Putin has successfully tested his new “lethal” hypersonic Zircon missiles, which are capable of reaching targets in the United States in a matter of minutes. This is how the British tabloid Daily Express reacted to the tests in the Arctic.

In total, the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” made four launches of “Zircons”, and each missile successfully hit the target, “hitting the bull’s-eye”, the newspaper writes.

As the Daily Express notes, such missiles, capable of speeds above Mach 5 and having a high maneuverability that makes them difficult to intercept, can significantly change the course of future military conflicts should they arise. At the same time, while Russia, as well as China, are superior to their potential Western rivals, in particular the United States, in the development of new generation missiles, the material says.

The trials of “Zircons” in the Arctic became known on March 25. It was noted that state tests of these missiles will begin approximately in May-June.

Earlier it was reported that this year it is planned to use the Zircon hypersonic missile from the K-560 Severodvinsk nuclear submarine (nuclear submarine) of the project 885 Ash.

In December 2020, the Russian Ministry of Defense published on YouTube a video with the launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile, carried out from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate of project 22350. The corresponding test launch was carried out from the White Sea at the target at the Chizha training ground in the Arkhangelsk region. The rocket developed a speed of eight Mach numbers and hit a coastal target at a distance of 350 kilometers.