A government source said Sunak had reached the terms of the agreement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They are expected to hold a press conference at 1530 GMT, according to Reuters.

The aim of the agreement is to resolve tensions arising from arrangements over Northern Ireland – a territory among Britain’s territories – after London’s exit from the European Union in 2020, and its open borders with the EU member state of Ireland.

There is still speculation as to whether the agreement will go far enough to end the political deadlock in Northern Ireland and satisfy critics in Britain and the region.

The new deal is expected to make it easier to inspect goods coming from Britain to Northern Ireland and give the British territory a say in the EU rules it must implement under the complex terms of leaving the bloc.

It would also allow London to set some rules for taxes and government benefits.