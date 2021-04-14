Britain Queen Elizabeth returned to royal duties on Tuesday just four days after Philip’s death

On Tuesday, the Queen hosted a senior official retirement ceremony held at Windsor Castle.

In Britain queen Elizabeth returned to royal duties on Tuesday four days with his wife’s prince Philipin after his death, according to the British news agency PA Media Reuters.

Queenly spouse, Prince Philip of the Duke of Edinburgh died last Friday. The 99-year-old prince suffered heart problems before his death and underwent heart surgery in March. However, the prince managed to get home from the hospital before his death.

Prince Philip would have celebrated his 100th anniversary in June this year. The picture is from 2016.­

Philip’s funeral will be held at St. George’s Chapel in the Windsor Castle area next Saturday. Citizens are being asked not to come to the funeral because of the corona pandemic.

Because of the coronavirus, funerals are becoming very private. Due to current restrictions, only 30 participants are allowed. British Sky News says up to 800 people would have been invited to the funeral in the original plans made before the pandemic. For example, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not participate due to limitations.

Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November 2020. The Prince was the longest-serving spouse of the ruler in Britain.